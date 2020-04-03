Gov. Reynolds responds to White House medical adviser on lack shelter-in-place order: 'Maybe he doesn't have all the information'

Gov. Kim Reynolds remains strong in her decision to not order a shelter-in-place. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he didn't understand why every state hadn't issued a shelter-in-place, in which Reynolds said he might not have all the information.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House adviser, made the statement on CNN.

"I don't understand why (shelter-in-place is) not happening," Fauci said. "But if you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that."

When asked about Fauci's recommendation, Reynolds said he may not have all the information.

"Maybe (Fauci) doesn't have all the information," Reynolds said. "You can't just look at a map and assume that no action has been taken. That is completely false."

She listed off the actions she has taken in her emergency proclamation since the first case came to Iowa.

"I would say to him, does he recognize that we have closed down schools," Reynolds said. "Is he aware of the various businesses that have been closed, the restaurants and bars that have been closed through April 30. We have implemented no social gatherings of more than 10 people. That we have added additional closures to the orders that I have put in place based on data and metrics that we daily look at and move forward."

On Friday, the governor announced 85 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 699 positive cases and 11 deaths.

Iowa is one of five states that did not have a shelter-in-place including North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Arkansas.

Multiple Iowa medical professionals have asked Gov. Reynolds to order a shelter-in-place including the Iowa Board of Medicine who voted unanimously Friday to ask Reynolds to order a shelter-in-place.