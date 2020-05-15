Gov. Reynolds releases congratulations video for 2020 high school graduates

Gov. Reynolds on Friday congratulated Iowa's 2020 high school graduates during her coronavirus press conference and in a video message on YouTube.

“Our state is so proud of our Iowa graduating seniors and what they have already achieved,” Gov. Reynolds said. “They are helping each other move forward and celebrating this important milestone despite the challenges brought on by a global pandemic. The class of 2020 is resilient, tenacious and resourceful, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

The video also features appearances by astronaut, and Iowa native, Peggy Whitson and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo, who also offer their congratulations.

“Iowa’s class of 2020 isn’t letting disappointment overshadow their accomplishments,” Ann Lebo said. “While the global health crisis caused unplanned changes, our high school seniors adjusted, stayed focused and are now ready to embark on new adventures and start the next chapter of their lives.”