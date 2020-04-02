Gov. Reynolds pushes back on research model predicting more than 1,300 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health are pushing back against a research model predicting Iowa will see a late peak in coronavirus cases.

The model, which comes from the University of Washington, shows Iowa will see nearly 1,400 deaths by August. It shows Iowa could have a huge shortage of intensive care unit beds.

The governor and the department say the model doesn't consider some of Iowa’s efforts to stop the spread, including school and business closures.

Reynolds and the department say they still expect Iowa’s cases to peak this month.