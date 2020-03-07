Gov. Reynolds partially activates State Emergency Operations Center as part of COVID-19 plan

In an effort to enhance coordination between different state agencies, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered a partial activation of Iowa's State Emergency Operations Center, according to information provided by the governor's office.

The order came as part of preparations in the state in case of diagnosed cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. While there have been no positive test results for the virus as of Saturday, March 7, 2020, agencies will now coordinate through twice-weekly briefings on the situation.

“While no positive tests of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa at this time, we are proactively coordinating plans across state agencies to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs so we are as prepared as possible," Reynolds said, in a statement.

If any cases of coronavirus are detected in the state, the Emergency Operations Center will likely be put onto a higher level of activation, according to the governor's office.

11 people are being monitored by the Iowa Department of Public Health for the illness, as of Friday, March 6. None of those 11 are showing symptoms.

A total of 17 people have been tested for coronavirus in Iowa. 15 tests came back negative, with two results still pending.