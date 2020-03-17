Gov. Reynolds orders restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters to close at noon Tuesday

Governor Reynolds on Tuesday issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, effective at noon on March 17 through March 31.

This means events of more than 10 people are prohibited, according to the governor's office. Planned large gatherings must be canceled.

According to the proclamation, all restaurants and bars are closed to the public. Carry-out or drive-throughs can stay open. Food delivery services are also allowed to continue.

In addition, all fitness centers, gyms and health spas must close.

Facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are also ordered to close.

“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The move also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation and supports the critical work of public health.

The state of disaster in place until at least. April 16.