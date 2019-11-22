Gov. Reynolds orders flags to be lowered to honor Iowa WWII Marine killed in combat

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor a fallen World War II veteran who will be laid to rest Friday.

Pvt. Channing Whitaker, of Granger, Iowa, died on Nov. 22, 1943, during the battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands in the South Pacific. His remains returned to Iowa earlier this week.

Gov. Reynolds' order lasts from sunrise to sunset Friday.

Since 2009, archeologists have been working to dig up and identify the remains of soldiers who were buried in a previously undiscovered burial trench on the Gilbert Islands.

Whitaker's remains were accounted for in 2019. The Defense Department used DNA from a niece to identify his remains. He was just 17 years old when he joined the Maines.

A memorial service for Whitaker will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.