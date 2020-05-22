Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags to be flown at half staff from sunrise on Saturday until sunset on Sunday to honor coronavirus victims.
This is in conjunction with President Donald Trump's proclamation to honor the victims across the United States.
The State Capitol Building along with any public buildings, ground, and facilities across the state will lower their flags.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged o as well as a sign of respect.