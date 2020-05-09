Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half staff for Police Week

Flags in the state of Iowa should be flown at half staff during the upcoming week to honor peace officers, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the order, effective at sunrise on Sunday, May 10 through sunset on Friday, May 15. This time period coincides with Police Week, culminating on Peace Officers Memorial Day on Friday.

Reynolds' move follows the same order issued by Pres. Donald Trump for federal institutions.

"This week, we honor the strength of character and sense of duty that drives our peace officers through every shift," Reynolds said, in a statement. "Iowa's peace officers are unflinching protectors who willingly place their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. I am proud to recognize the brave hearts behind the badge and the legacy left behind by each fallen hero."

The order will be recognized on public grounds and at state facilities. Private persons and organizations are encouraged to follow the order, as well, according to the governor's office.