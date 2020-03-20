Gov. Reynolds not considering a shelter-in-place for Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an update about COVID-19 in Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about the state's response to COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Earlier in the day, the governor's office announced one additional positive case in Allamakee County which brings the state's total number of cases to 45.

Starting Monday, Governor Reynolds said she'll be holding a press conference every day at 2:30.

At this time, Gov. Reynolds said she is not considering a shelter-in-place as some other states have done.

Reynolds said she has a third shift to the State Hygienic Lab to allow 162 tests to be processed daily. As for noon Friday, the governor said the lab had tests available for 620 individuals.

While many tests are being done in Iowa, health care providers can also send tests to national labs which will be reporting both positive and negative results. This means Iowa can track results regardless of where the tests are being done.

Reynolds said those with mild conditions should stay home. Those people will most likely not bed tested due to the limited number of tests, according to IDPH.

The governor said the state is working with private sector companies to increase the number of tests available.

Iowa Workforce Development said it is working hard to help Iowans who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 related layoffs. Those who meet the criteria can apply for unemployment benefits and will receive payment in seven to 10 days.

Click or tap here for more information from Iowa Workforce Development.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reminds Iowans to practice social distancing techniques as a way to minimize the spread of the virus.