Gov. Reynolds meeting with President Trump, task force in Washington on Wednesday

The governor of the state of Iowa will be visiting Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss coronavirus-related matters with federal officials, according to information provided by her office.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, according to the governor's office. Topics will include the status of COVID-19 in the state, along with her office's plans to lessen restrictions in Iowa.

Due to the trip, there will be no daily briefing on the coronavirus on Wednesday, May 6. Reynolds' office said those briefings will resume later in the week.