Gov. Reynolds issues order to reopen malls, retail and fitness centers in Johnson County

Gov. Reynolds announced on Wednesday that malls, retail stores, fitness centers and more businesses can reopen in Johnson County on May 8.

Reynolds issued the order on Wednesday. She also said city facilities will remain closed, residents should continue to practice social distancing at all times, and only essential trips should be made outside the home.

She urged residents to continue wearing cloth masks in businesses or places where social distancing may not be possible.

The order also extends the State Public Health Emergency in Iowa. It allows for dental services to resume, but barber shops, hair salons, restaurants and movie theaters and other theaters must remain closed in Johnson County.

Conditions that apply to each reopening:



Re-opened businesses must limit the amount of customers inside the business by 50 percent of its normal capacity.



Fitness centers are open for appointment only, with one patron at a time.

