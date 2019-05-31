Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for seven counties

Governor Kim Reynolds included seven counties under a disaster proclamation in response to severe weather that has impacted the state. The proclamation goes into effect May 17 for Appanoose, Cedar, Davis, Johnson, Lucas, Monroe, and Pottawattamie counties.

This proclamation grants access to state resources along with activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management program to help with severe weather damage.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program can be used for repairs to home/vehicles, to purchase clothing or food that needed to be replaced, and temporary housing costs. People may apply for this grant within 45 days of the original incident and have the potential of receiving up to $5,000. There are some income restrictions. You can find instructions on how to apply for this grant on the Iowa Department of Human Services' website.

The other program, Disaster Case Management, is made for more serious cases involving "disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse condition." This program does not have any income restrictions and the application is only open 180 days after the proclamation is signed. You can visit www.iowacommunityaction.org for more information.

Make sure to report any storm-related damage to local and state officials to better understand the damage in your area. They will then pass this information along to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security along with local emergency managers.