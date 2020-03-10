Gov. Reynolds: insurance companies in Iowa to waive costs related to coronavirus testing

Governor Kim Reynolds says there are 22 Iowans onboard a cruise ship in California dealing with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Governor Kim Reynolds provides an update about the coronavirus during a press conference on March 10. (KCCI)

She provided an update during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Eighteen of the patients on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship, which is docked in Oakland, California, are not showing any symptoms and will be asked to self-quarantine once they return to Iowa. They will be asked to self-quarantine once they are back in the state. The conditions of the other four are unclear.

During the press conference, Governor Reynolds said insurance companies are helping.

"All major insurance companies in Iowa have agreed to waive the cost-share and co-pay for the testing, and that includes Medicaid, Medicare, Wellmark, Aetna, as well as United and members of these insurance plans also have access to telehealth visits," she said.

In addition to the 22 Iowans on the cruise ship, eight cases have already been confirmed in the state. Seven of the cases are in Johnson County and all came from the same cruise ship which was recently in Egypt.

Gov. Reynolds estimates Iowa will pay $200 million for handling the coronavirus. She said it's unclear how much funding the federal government will provide.