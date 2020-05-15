Gov. Reynolds gives update about her 'modified quarantine'

Gov. Reynolds on Friday gave an update about how her modified quarantine is going, after a recent potential exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for COVID-19.

Reynolds is on day 5 of the quarantine and has tested negative every day so far. Her temperature is taken in the morning and throughout the day, and she continues to practice social distancing, including wearing a mask when around others.

She says she, and most of her team, have been working from home during this time.

Though she acknowledged the recent FDA alert about the Abbott test results, she said she has been using the Abbott machine to get tested.

Her modified quarantine will continue through next Wednesday.