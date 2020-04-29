Gov. Reynolds extends the period to pay property tax to May 27

Gov. Reynolds announced on Wednesday she is extending the period to pay property taxes without accruing late fees.

The new deadline is May 27. Property and mobile home taxes were previously due on March 1.

Taxes can be paid online at iowataxandtags.org, by mail postmarked by May 27, or in person by drop-off through a mail slot at the east entrance of the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.

A one and a half percent monthly penalty will begin on May 28.