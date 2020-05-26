Gov. Reynolds extends existing proclamation though June 25, more permitted to open

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced she is extending the existing disaster emergency proclamation through June 25. But more businesses will be reopening and more activities will be permitted.
Effective May 28 bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other social or fraternal clubs may reopen following the same public health measures as restaurants, including limiting normal operating capacity to 50 percent and social distancing groups 6 feet apart.
Live bands or other musical performers are permitted at bars and restaurants, but must also follow social distancing protocols with members of the group and audience. Restaurants and bars may have party sizes of up to 10 people.
Effective on June 1
Many of the public health measures already in place will remain so for businesses that have already reopened. Businesses that remain closed will continue to be closed until June 17.
Reynolds said she and other state officials will be continuing to evaluate these measures to decide if they should be adjusted further.
The disaster emergency proclamation has also provided significant regulatory relief to businesses and individuals over the course of the pandemic. While some relief will continue for another 30 days, some other components will phase out at 11:59 p.m. May 27. This includes the moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and other debt collection activities.
To provide continued relief for those families who may be struggling financially due to the pandemic, Reynolds will be allocating funding through the state’s allocation of the federal CARES Act funds for the creation of a COVID-19 eviction and foreclosure prevention program. The program will be administered by the Iowa Finance Authority. The program will apply to residential evictions and foreclosures and will be available to eligible Iowans who have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage payment. More information will be coming later this week.