Gov. Reynolds extends existing proclamation though June 25, more permitted to open

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced she is extending the existing disaster emergency proclamation through June 25. But more businesses will be reopening and more activities will be permitted.

Effective May 28 bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other social or fraternal clubs may reopen following the same public health measures as restaurants, including limiting normal operating capacity to 50 percent and social distancing groups 6 feet apart.

Live bands or other musical performers are permitted at bars and restaurants, but must also follow social distancing protocols with members of the group and audience. Restaurants and bars may have party sizes of up to 10 people.

Effective on June 1



Speedways and racetracks can open events to spectators.



Outdoor performance venues such as amphitheaters and grandstands can hold live performances.



Casinos and gaming facilities may reopen as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades. All at 50 percent capacity and with public health and safety measures in place.



Social community, recreational leisure and sports gatherings of more than 10 people will be permitted again. But groups attending must maintain 6-feet of social distancing. Venues are limited to 50 percent of normal operating capacity and must follow social distancing and public health measures.

