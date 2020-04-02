Gov. Reynolds extends State Public Health Emergency Declaration until April 30th

The Governor of Iowa has extended the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until April 30th.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference updating Iowan's on the status of COVID-19 cases, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

The order also includes the closure of all schools until the end of April as well. Time requirements will be waived as long as school districts follow a continuous learning plan.

The proclamation continues any closures places on bars, restaurants, previously identified retail stores, bans non-essential and elective surgeries, and forbid gatherings of more than 10 people.