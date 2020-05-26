Gov. Reynolds expected to give an update on current proclamation Tuesday

After a break for the holiday weekend, Governor Reynolds will hold a press conference Tuesday in which she's expected to give an update on the current proclamation. Those guidelines expire May 27.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Last week, Governor Reynolds announced bars and other places that serve alcohol would be allowed to reopen on Thursday. They can open for indoor and outdoor service, with seating at 50-percent capacity.

The state hasn't released specific guidance for bars yet, but the Governor mentioned last week that customers will have to be seated. She also reminded Iowans that visiting businesses that have reopened is just an option.

"And again, nothing is a mandate," Reynolds said. "People have to be personally responsible. If they feel comfortable, go out there, tiptoe into it. Bring your face covering if you can’t social distance.”

Governor Reynolds' press conference will begin at 11 a.m.