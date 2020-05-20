Gov. Reynolds expected to ease more restrictions on public activities Wednesday

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected on Wednesday to announce she will allow more public activities in Iowa.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Her current proclamation banning large gatherings and the opening of some businesses expires next Wednesday.

Reynolds recently allowed restaurants, fitness centers, malls and hair salons to reopen with limits. However, she continued the closure for many other businesses including bars, casinos, movie theaters and amusement parks.

Reynolds will give more updates at her press conference Wednesday morning.

You can watch it live starting at 11 on TV9, on our website, or on our Facebook page.

