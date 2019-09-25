Gov. Reynolds declares Saturday as "Carson King Day"

The governor of Iowa made a proclamation honoring an Iowan who has raised substantial amounts of money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, stands with Carson King, center, and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, left, holding a proclamation declaring Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 as Carson King Day in the state of Iowa (Courtesy: Office of the Governor)

Gov. Kim Reynolds declared Saturday, September 28, 2019, as Carson King Day.

King has raised over $1 million dollars in donations and matching funds from Anheuser-Busch and Venmo after holding a sign in the audience of ESPN's College GameDay broadcast asking for beer money had a large response.

Read the full text of Gov. Reynolds' proclamation:

WHEREAS, volunteerism and selflessness defines Iowans by nature. Because in Iowa, individuals like Carson King demonstrate how Iowa Nice isn’t just a slogan, but our way of life; and

WHEREAS, Carson King can showcase who we are as a people, not only by selflessly donating to a worthy cause, but spreading the message of generosity. Because of his efforts, over $1 million and counting has gone towards the renowned University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City; and

WHEREAS, Carson King continues to be a force for change, stating he’s working to raise $2 million for the hospital before September 30th; and

WHEREAS, the Carson King Story embodies a young man’s ability to help a cause greater than himself and can serve as a model for others to follow; and

WHEREAS, Carson King has shown that one person can make a difference and one person can make positive change even through the unlikeliest of ways:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim September 28th, 2019 as Carson King Day in the State of Iowa and thank him for his contributions to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Iowa children, and their families.