Gov. Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is creating a Governor's School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety in an effort to avoid school violence experienced in other states.

Her plan announced Tuesday includes hiring additional officers and creating a digital application and tip line for students to anonymously identify threats.

"Today's announcement is about what the State of Iowa is doing to act, not react, on the critical national issue of school safety," Reynolds said, in a statement. "We are working to ensure our schools and local law enforcement are prepared to both respond to and deter threats to the safety of students, teachers and staff. Sensible actions today can prevent tragedy tomorrow."

Reynolds is asking lawmakers for $2 million to start the bureau and an ongoing $1.5 million annually to run it. She says Iowa can't wait for something to happen to act.

The proposal would add two state agents with cyber training to identify early threats.