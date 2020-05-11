Gov. Reynolds considering self-isolating after coming into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case

A new Bloomberg news report says Governor Kim Reynolds is one of several officials considering self-isolating after coming into contact with an aide for Vice President Mike Pence who tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Reynolds and State Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati attended a meeting at the White House last week to address Iowa's response to the pandemic.

Pedati is planning to isolate, according to the report.

This comes as at least 2 White House staffers now have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

TV9 reached out to the Governor's Office for comment. We have not yet heard back.

Senator Joni Ernst is not self-isolating after being in contact with Vice President Mike Pence.

Ernst was tested on Friday before boarding Air Force Two with Pence to come to Iowa. Ernst tested negative and has followed guidance from the vice president's office and medical team.

A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence says he won't go into self-quarantine. That's despite his press secretary testing positive for coronavirus.

Instead, the Vice President plans to go to the White House today. His office says he tested negative and is following doctors' guidance.

Meanwhile, the heads of the FDA and CDC are in self-quarantine.

Doctor Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force says he's in a "modified" quarantine.

All three were exposed to someone at the White House who tested positive. The CDC and FDA are set to testify remotely for a Senate hearing tomorrow. Doctor Fauci is scheduled to testify in person but will wear a mask.