Gov. Reynolds appoints new DHS director

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced the appointment of Kelly Kennedy Garcia as director of the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).

Pending confirmation from the Iowa Senate, Garcia will begin her role Nov. 1 after serving as deputy executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

“Kelly Garcia is an experienced social service leader and team builder with a passion for helping people and leading change,” said Gov. Reynolds. “For so many Iowans, DHS provides the critical services, protection and support they need to live and thrive. Kelly brings a depth of experience in a large-scale, high-impact government agency and will serve Iowa’s families and communities well in this vital role.”

Gov. Reynolds said Garcia’s energy and experience in working with the Legislature, executive branch policy goal setting, stakeholder development, management and system process improvement will make her an effective leader for DHS.

Garcia will replace Jerry Foxhoven who was asked to resign in June.

Foxhoven filed an official complaint with the state and wants $2 million for wrongful discharge. He claims Governor Reynolds fired him on June 17 when he questioned the legality of the Department of Human Services paying a salary of a governor's staffer.

Foxhoven says he believes he was fired to prevent him from enforcing his right to disclose information that he believed was illegal.

Reynolds and her staff deny he raised concerns about the pay issue.