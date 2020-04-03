Gov. Reynolds appoints Matthew McDermott to Iowa Supreme Court

Governor Reynolds announced Friday that she has appointed Matthew McDermott to the Iowa Supreme Court.

“Matt is a talented, smart, and astute lawyer with deep Iowa roots,” said Gov. Reynolds. “His commitment to the rule of law and passion for service will now benefit all Iowans as he joins the Iowa Supreme Court.”

McDermott is from West Des Moines and currently, practices law at Belin McCormick, P.C. in Des Moines. He is also the President of the Board of Directors of Iowa Legal Aid. He received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa.

"I’m deeply honored by this appointment, and grateful for the confidence the Governor has shown in me,” said McDermott. “I will work every day to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and to carry out the oath to ‘administer justice according to the law, equally’ to everyone.”

McDermott will fill the vacant seat after the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.