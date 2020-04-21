Gov. Reynolds announces the launch of TestIowa to increase testing for COVID-19

Gov. Reynolds, during her April 21 press conference about COVID-19 in Iowa, announced a new website designed to help Iowans get tested for the virus.

The website is deigned to increase the rate of testing so officials have more data about how many people have the virus and where the "hotspots" are in the state. According to TestIowa's webstie, as many as 3,000 individuals can be tested per day.

Gov. Reynolds said that first responders and medical personnel will be prioritized for this testing.

Because testing supplies are limited, visitors of the website will first be asked to complete an assessment to determine if they are among the people identified to receive a test. If you are eligible, local nurses and healthcare workers will administer the tests at drive-up locations.

The tests will then be processed at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa in Coralville, Iowa. Those tested should expect the results via email within around 72 hours.

Testing takes place at a testing site in downtown Des Moines, at the Iowa Events Center North Parking Lot, but Reynolds says locations are expected to expand across the state in the coming weeks.

Gov. Reynolds said these test will come at no cost to the individuals being tested.

Visit testiowa.com for more information.