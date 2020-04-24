Gov. Reynolds announces plan to begin reopening the state of Iowa

Gov. Reynolds announced Friday she is signing a proclamation to begin the process of reopening the state.

In the announcement, Reynolds said effective Monday, April 27, hospitals may resume scheduling elective surgeries, farmer's markets may resume, and more plans to reopen the state will be announced in the coming weeks. These changes are statewide.

During her Friday press conference, Gov. Reynolds also asked for nurses to volunteer on the iserve online registry.

Reynolds said that increased testing played a role in the increased numbers of cases across the state.

