Gov. Reynolds announces loosened restrictions in 77 counties in Iowa

Gov. Reynolds on Monday announced more plans to gradually reopen the state of Iowa.

The plans include what she called a targeted approach to loosening restrictions.

Effective May 1 in 77 counties, the following businesses may choose to reopen but must comply with restrictions.

Restaurants, fitness centers, and retail stores may reopen at 50 percent of normal operating capacity. Enclosed malls may also reopen at 50 percent capacity, but play areas and common seating areas including food court dining areas must remain closed. Restaurants in food courts may reopen on a carry-out basis.

Social community, recreational, leisure and sporting activities will continue to be limited to 10 people.

The restrictions on religious gatherings have been lifted, but they must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Reynolds also urged people with pre-existing conditions to continue to be cautious.

The counties not included in these new reopening plans, must maintain the current restrictions through May 15.

These counties include: Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury Counties.

