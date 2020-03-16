Gov. Reynolds announces assistance for COVID-19-related employment disruption

The state will be offering various forms of assistance to workers and employers in the face of potential novel coronavirus-related layoffs or furloughs, according to guidance released by the governor's office on Monday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa Workforce Development and the state will be offering unemployment benefits to those who are laid off from COVID-19, as well as those who have to self-isolate, stay home to care for family members, or other COVID-19-related illness concerns. Those persons will have to meet the usual requirements for unemployment, outlined on the state's website.

"Iowa has incredible employers accommodating the needs of Iowans during the disruption caused by COVID-19,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “The state of Iowa is doing everything we can to ease the process and shorten the time it will take for Iowans to receive unemployment benefits. All of our state agencies continue to work as one team to lessen the impact COVID-19 will have on our economy and our people.”

Those filing a claim will receive benefits within 7-10 days, on average. Employers will not be charged for claims that are related to COVID-19, though employers will still be notified of claims made.

“Iowa Workforce Development is taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said. “IWD encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs. Iowa Workforce Development will continue to monitor the situation, working with our stakeholders and updates will be released on our webpage.”

Workers or employers can contact Iowa Workforce Development with questions at (866) 239-0843.