Gov. Reynolds announces a new TestIowa testing site in Waterloo

During her Tuesday COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Reynolds announced a new TestIowa testing site is opening Wednesday at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo.

The mall is located at 2060 Crossroads Blvd #124, Waterloo, IA 50702.

The new site will help increase testing in Iowa, including testing for essential employees and those with symptoms. An initial assessment can be taken on TestIowa.

The Department of Public Health also announced guidance for farmers market in the state. Farmers markets can only sell farm products and food, but there can be no other entertainment or social activities or common seating. Vendors must maintain six-feet of social distancing. And vendors should offer cashless options when possible.

On Monday, Gov. Reynolds announced a proclamation loosening restrictions in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties.