On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total to 1,145 total positive cases.

She did not announce any additional deaths.

Worth County had its first case, meaning 79 out of 99 counties in Iowa are impacted.

Reynolds said there have been 12,821 total negative cases, and 431 Iowans have recovered so far.

She said 122 Iowans are currently in the hospital.