Gov. Reynolds announced the closure of schools until the end of the school year

Gov. Reynolds announced on Friday that all school districts and nonpublic schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, which includes the cancellation of spring sports activities.

"I regret to say that Iowa schools will not reopen this school year," Gov. Reynolds said.

School districts will be required to continue to provide continuous learning opportunities for students until the end of the current school year.

The Iowa Department of Education announced the plans for continuous learning submitted by school districts across the state on April 13.

Gov. Reynolds also announced that the state will waive instructional time requirements for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year for schools that continue to provide continuous learning either through voluntary or required educational services, or a combination of the two.

Schools must also submit a "Return to Learn Plan" to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. This plan will outline how they will address disruptions to learning due to the pandemic. Options could include summer school, enrichment activities, or other opportunities to address the needs of students.

Gov. Reynolds also waived the requirement that schools start no earlier than Aug. 23, which will allow school districts and nonpublic schools to make their own decision about the length of the 2020-2021 academic year.