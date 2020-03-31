Gov. Reynolds: "I can't lock the state down, I can't lock everybody in their home"

Gov. Kim Reynolds held her daily press conference on Tuesday, providing updates about the state's response to the spread of the novel coronavirus and reiterating her lack of support for a statewide shelter-in-place order.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Pa. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Reynolds said that her office and the Iowa Department of Public Health have metrics they use to determine the severity of the situation in the state. She said on Tuesday, and previous occasions, that those metrics do not show the need for more severe restrictions in Iowa at this time.

"I can't lock the state down, I can't lock everybody in their home," Reynolds said. "We have to make sure the supply chain is up and going. We have an essential workforce that has to be available."

The governor said her office had not explicitly outlined what would be defined as an "essential" business, but noted that healthcare, workers that contribute toward the state's food production like farmers, and manufacturing would likely fall into that category.

Reynolds asserted that if all Iowans do their part in limiting trips outside the home when possible, reducing possible exposure to those who may have the virus, then the state will get through the crisis sooner than later.

"People have to be responsible for themselves," Reynolds said. "When we limit the amount of times that we're going out, what we're going out for, where we're going, and minimizing the number of people that we're around, we will start to accomplish, hopefully, what we're trying to do."

On whether her administration's guidelines have been urgent enough to help contain the potential for persons who may have COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms to spread it to others, Reynolds defended the state's actions so far.

"I think we have been very aggressive in our messaging," Reynolds said. "If you're feeling ill, stay home. If you have mild symptoms, stay home."

Sarah Reisetter, the deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said that individuals can help protect themselves from asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and keeping at least six feet between you and the other person.

Reynolds said that her office had requested additional testing supplies and kits from federal agencies, along with many other states. She did not outline what an ideal number of tests per day in the state would be to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

State officials that oversee Iowa's nursing homes and long-term care centers provided assurances that steps were being taken to protect residents at those facilities as well as workers. Hertiage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids is the site of a localized outbreak of COVID-19, with 30 total positive cases so far.

The governor said that she would be gathering officials to determine how to allocate more emergency funding that was authorized to her by the legislature. Currently, $2 million of the $20 million has been allocated, to the state's small-business grant program.

Reynolds announced the establishment of a legal information hotline for Iowans who are having legal trouble due to the ongoing crisis, operated by Iowa Legal Aid. Persons interested can contact (800) 332-0419 for more information.

The governor's office said that 85 total Iowans were considered recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.