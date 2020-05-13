Gov. Reynolds: All restrictions lifted in the 77 counties now extended statewide

During Gov. Reynolds’ Wednesday press conference announced more easing of restrictions in Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Effective May 15 all restrictions currently lifted in the 77 counties will be extended statewide.

This allows restaurants, fitness centers, salons, barber shops, massage therapy locations to reopen statewide, with capacity restrictions and other health measures and guidelines put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Reynolds said this easing of restrictions is possible because over the last two weeks many counties in Iowa have seen a consistent downward trend in virus activity. Other counties have stabilized and are beginning to trend down.

Polk and Woodbury, however, saw increased virus activity in the last two weeks. The state is doing more testing in those counties to figure out where the activity is to better track and contain it.

Sarah Reisetter, with the Iowa Department of Health, reiterated guidance for businesses that can now reopen across the state.

This guidance includes:

Ensure frequent cleaning, sanitizing establishments

Ensure hand washing and sanitizing supplies are available for customers and staff

Provide visual reminders for staff and customers to stay 6-feet away from others.

Allow or require the use of masks or face coverings

Develop appropriate leave policies and allowing staff to stay home when they are ill or have been in close proximity to a confirmed case.

Ask customers not to enter if they have been in close proximity to a confirmed case in the last 14 days, or if they themselves are not feeling well.

Additionally, Reisetter said Any Iowan over 65 or who is at higher risk for COVID-19 illness, should still stay home. And anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case for more than 30 minutes should isolate for 14 days.

Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov//guidance for more information.

Bars and casinos will remain closed.

