Gov. Reynolds: 44 cases of coronavirus in Iowa

The number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has climbed to 44.

The number of positive cases was up from 38 on Wednesday and followed Gov. Kim Reynolds' order earlier in the week for restaurants, bars and other public gathering spots to close for two weeks.

Speaking Thursday at a news conference, Reynolds and Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state public health medical director, declined to give specifics about whether there were enough testing kits or protective equipment for health care workers. Instead, they emphasized the need to take simple actions that would slow the spread of the disease.