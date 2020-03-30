Gov. Reynolds: 21 of Linn County's 71 COVID-19 cases associated with care center

An eastern Iowa care center is the site of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, accounting for three out of every 10 cases in Linn County, according to information provided by the state of Iowa.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)

Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a press conference on Monday, March 30, 2020, that 21 cases of COVID-19 were associated with a care center in Linn County. The governor classified this as a local outbreak at the care facility, confirmed by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Previously, two employees and four residents of Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids had been reported as testing positive for the illness. KCRG-TV9 has not confirmed whether this is the care facility the governor was referring to.

As of Monday, Linn County has 71 total cases of COVID-19. The care facility is associated with about 30% of those total cases countywide.