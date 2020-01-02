Gov. Kim Reynolds urges MLB to support Minor League Baseball teams in Iowa

Gov. Reynolds on Thursday said Iowa's Minor League Baseball teams are "vital" to communities across the state.

She made the statement in a letter to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred.

She said: “The minor league organizations in Clinton, Burlington,

Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Des Moines each have a positive impact not merely on the communities in which they are located, but in neighboring communities across our state and on the game of baseball itself,” said Gov. Reynolds in her letter. “Iowa’s MiLB teams bringing significant economic opportunities to their towns.”

Reynolds' letter comes as the MLB considers restructuring its minor league teams which could impact the Burlington Bees, the Clinton LumberKings, and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels, a class-A minor league affiliate for the Minnesota Twins, were not included on the Times' reported list, suggesting they would be spared if MLB's proposal gets adopted in negotiations with minor league representatives.

According to the governor's office, Iowa’s minor league teams provide 600 full and part-time jobs, nearly $1 million a year in charitable contributions, and benefit local businesses.

The economic impact of losing three Iowa minor league teams would exceed $4 million per year, the governor's office said in a statement.