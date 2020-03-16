Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold press conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday

Governor Kim Reynolds provides an update about the coronavirus during a press conference on March 10. (KCCI)
Updated: Mon 1:02 PM, Mar 16, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The governor's office said it will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to update the status of COVID-19 in Iowa.

The conference follows Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation from Sunday that schools should close for four weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The press conference will take place at 4:30 p.m., according to the governor's office.

A few school districts in eastern Iowa said they would update their closure plans following Reynolds' remarks Monday afternoon.

 