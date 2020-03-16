Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold press conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The governor's office said it will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to update the status of COVID-19 in Iowa.
The conference follows Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation from Sunday that schools should close for four weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The press conference will take place at 4:30 p.m., according to the governor's office.
A few school districts in eastern Iowa said they would update their closure plans following Reynolds' remarks Monday afternoon.