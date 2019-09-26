Gov. Kim Reynolds recognizes volunteers in Cedar Rapids

Volunteers in the Cedar Rapids area received recognition on Thursday.

Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Adam Gregg handed out the Governor's Volunteer Awards. The ceremony was held at Kirkwood Community College.

The award honors people who give their time and talent to help an agency or organization deliver its mission.

TV-9 caught up with a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center, Ann Brendes, in Cedar Rapids and another, Cindi Smith, who volunteers as a court-appointed special advocate for children who need assistance DHS.

Smith said, "You don't even think of it as volunteering. You just think about it as helping kids, helping the kids that really need it the most that have no one in their corner."

Brendes added, "I think volunteering is important for your community. when you have a feeling of empathy for neighbors that is wonderful, but if you have that empathy and additionally you something with empathy, that's where volunteering comes into play and it's only for the betterment of the community."

This ceremony is held every year. The Governor's office takes nominations for people who deserve these awards.