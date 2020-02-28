Gov. Kim Reynolds holding town halls in Eastern Iowa Friday

Governor Kim Reynolds is holding three town halls in Eastern Iowa Friday. It's part of a series of meetings this week discussing the 'Invest in Iowa Act' that she unveiled at the start of the year.

The plan would raise the state sales tax by a penny to fund projects and programs like mental health services, environmental programs and income-tax relief.

She will be in Cedar Rapids at 7 a.m. at the Early Bird Cafe. She'll head to the Monticello Golf Club at 9 a.m. Then she'll be in Dubuque at 10:30 a.m. at the Grand River Center.