Governor Kim Reynolds talks issues at National Governors Association's annual meeting

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of more than 40 governors at the National Governors Association's annual meeting.

Leaders from both sides of the aisle are talking about a host of issues, including how to battle the opioid epidemic, how to lower healthcare costs and education funding. At the conference, Governor Reynolds is sharing her expertise on the state's policies to help former felons' reentry to society.

She also met with other governors to discuss flooding along the Missouri River.

“We are really trying to work collectively to address flooding in the upper basin as well as the lower basin. We are very vulnerable right now because of the flooding we experienced last year. Our entire levy system is vulnerable, so really finding ways we can collectively work together not only as governors, but with our congressional delegation,” she said.

Governor Reynolds will also be going to the White House during her trip to Washington. The conference lasts through Monday.