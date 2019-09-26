Gorgeous day ahead

Plan on a gorgeous day in the low 70s! This would be the time to get the lawn done or perhaps some other chores before the rain hits us tomorrow.

Plan on it to begin early in the morning, lasting through at least mid-late afternoon on a scattered basis. The farther south we go, the higher the chance of storms lingering into the early evening with possible football game impacts. Rain totals may exceed one inch in spots due to unseasonably high humidity in place.

This same front will lift back into the area on Saturday with the potential for some scattered showers to develop. The Hawks may also experience a little rain during the game on Saturday, but nothing severe is expected.

The general active pattern will continue through Wednesday with much cooler air by the end of next week.