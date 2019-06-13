Gorgeous day ahead

Plan on an outstanding day weatherwise with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 70s. Humidity will remain low as a gentle northwest breeze occurs.

Tonight, plan on mostly clear sky initially to turn partly cloudy later on as a warm front approaches from the west.

There is a chance of a passing shower on Friday as this front moves across the area, however, this chance is very low and generally 20% or less. Otherwise, you'll notice more clouds in the sky tomorrow vs today.

This weekend, we'll continue on with a chance for a few scattered showers or storms Friday night into Saturday as dew points will be on the increase.

On Father's Day itself, mainly dry weather is expected with highs around 80. Next week, dry high pressure should be around to start the week with highs back in the upper 70s.