Gordman's to close eastern Iowa locations

Gordmans said it will be closing its doors in Coralville and Cedar Rapids.

The chain announced it will shut down operations by the end of May.

In a statement to TV9, the company said it's Davenport store will remain open.

Coralville store employees said they were notified of the closures last week, according to the Corridor Business Journal.

Founded in 1915 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Gordmans sells apparel and footwear for men, women and children, as well as accessories, home décor, gifts, designer fragrances, fashion jewelry, bedding and bath, accent furniture and toys.