Goodwill to start accepting donations at 11 stores in eastern Iowa

Goodwill of the Heartland plans to start accepting donations again on Monday at 11 stores across eastern Iowa.

Officials with Goodwill have announced they will be reopening their stores in phases; starting with donation acceptance. (MGN)

Locations include all Cedar Rapids stores, Marion, Iowa City, Coralville, Washington, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Davenport and Burlington.

Donations will be 'no contact,' meaning donors should presort their donations by clothing and non-clothing items before dropping them off.

Stores plan to open to customers on May 15th.

Goodwill says all customers must put on face masks before entering the store, and items donated will be 'quarantined' for 3 full days before being processed and going up for sale.