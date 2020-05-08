Goodwill of the Heartland announces plan to re-open donation acceptance & retail stores

Goodwill of the Heartland announced Friday that they have a plan to re-open donation acceptance as well as re-opening their retail locations.

Eleven of its Iowa retail locations will be open for donation acceptance only starting May 11th. That includes 3 stores in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City, Coralville, Washington, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Davenport, and Burlington.

Those same stores will then to open to shoppers starting May 15th. Hours will be reduced from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vice President of Marketing Mindy Kayser said, “We know that people have been using their extra time at home to do lots of cleaning and organizing and they have donations packed and waiting for us. Opening up a few days just for donation acceptance will allow our employees to work through the expected surge and to get our stores re-stocked.”

There will be a no-contact donation procedure. Donors will be asked to separate clothing donations from non-clothing items before dropping off. They will deposit them into large gaylord boxes in the donation drive-through lanes. Goodwill plans to quarantine all donations for 72 hours before processing them.

There will be other safety measures in place once the retail stores open. Face masks will be required by all employees and shoppers, plexiglass guards will be installed at registers, the number of shoppers in the store will be limited, floor tape will be in place to promote social distancing, dressing rooms will be closed, drinking fountains will be turned off, disinfecting areas will be taking place regularly, and greeters will be at the front of the store sanitizing carts.

Stores in Keokuk, Fairfield, and 3 other locations in Illinois will remain closed. The Clinton location opened up on May 1st.