Goodwill locations closed, donations should be delayed until reopened

A local charitable organization is asking people to hold off their donations at its locations while their doors are closed, according to information from the organization.

Goodwill of the Heartland, which operates 14 Goodwill stores in the state, is asking people to stop leaving donations outside of their stores until those locations reopen. All of their locations are closed until further notice.

“We truly appreciate the generous community support that we receive and we strive to maximize the value of every item donated to us," Mindy Kayser, vice president of marketing for Goodwill of the Heartland, said, in a statement. "For this reason, we ask that people not leave donations outside in the elements while our stores are closed. We currently have no employees to service donations."

Company officials said that donations piled up outside of stores are a nuisance to the surrounds homes and businesses, and would likely be ruined by weather conditions since nobody is there to receive them. It also costs the organization to have dumped donations removed.

There was no estimated timeline for the reopening of stores given by officials from the organization.