Good weekend ahead

High pressure replaces a cold front giving us a quiet weekend. Any lingering shower activity moves out. The sky clears late bringing sunshine to start our Saturday. Temperatures start in the 20s Saturday rising to the 50s during the afternoon. As we continue to practice social distancing the weekend does provide a good opportunity to be outside. Sunday a partly cloudy sky with highs near 60 is in store. Warmer weather starts the week on Monday and Tuesday with storm chances. Have a good weekend and stay healthy!