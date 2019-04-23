Good week to get things done before the pattern flips

This is the start of a decent stretch of weather through Friday for the most part. There could be an isolated shower on Thursday over northern Iowa, but that would be about it. There will be ample time to get some yardwork or other outdoor projects done if you’ve been waiting for decent weather.

The pattern will flip this weekend as Gulf air is transported northward. This will interact with multiple low pressure systems coming our way to kick in a good rain chance as early as Saturday morning.