Good weather to kick off a great weekend

A decent weekend begins today, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected through the day. Temperatures reach into the low to mid 40s by this afternoon. Similar conditions can be expected on Sunday, though even a few degrees warmer looks likely with mid to upper 40s and some low 50s in the south. Monday is nearly a perfect copy of Sunday, but that's the last calm day before an unsettled finish to the holiday week. A storm system brings a chance for rain and snow starting on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Some accumulation is possible, especially in the northwest half of the viewing area. Stay tuned. Thanksgiving Day, right now, looks dry with highs around 40. The next system arrives late on Friday into the weekend with mixed precipitation possible then as well.

