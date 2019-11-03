Golfers getting in a last round before the end of the season

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - This is a true sign that winter is approaching, area golf courses are starting to close for the season.
Even though its the end of the season, it didn't stop a few golfers from showing up one final time at Gardner Golf Course in Marion. The course closed on Sunday.
Jon Styre golfs five times a week and Sunday, the final day of the season, is sort of an annual tradition for him.
Styre said, "I have these quirky things I like to do. The first day and last day mean a lot to me. So even if it was raining, I would play just to say I played on the last day."
Styre wanted to thank the golf course superintendents for keeping the courses so clean and up-to-date.